Ståle Sandbech – Station to Station – Home, Rykkinn | Ep 1

From Line9 via YouTube:

In episode 1 of Station to Station Ståle shows us around his home town of Rykkinn and his local slope, before heading out to Stubai for some early season shred.

We are Animal – 1268

Silent Noise Parade – Still the Gardens Grow

Hot Beat Repeat – Ego