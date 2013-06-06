STUCK – 2013

Jonathan Glass |

From Mitch Ayers on Vimeo:

With no budget, no street snowboarding experience, a dire lack of skill and a thirst for cheap drinks and easy women, we decided to head to Quebec for 2 weeks in an attempt to hit some street rails.

With the hope of Australian snowboarding resting on over-saturated, excessively slow-motioned park edits we came to the realization that people are pro for a reason. This unfortunately is all we have to offer to Australian Snowboarding in 2013.

Music
Intro – SALEM – ‘ Killer’
Beach House – ‘ Equal Mind ‘
Rick Ross – ‘ Box Chevy’
Sharon Van Etten – ‘Magic Chords ‘

Comments

Up Next

ghoul-series-peter-limberg-web-1
February 22, 2017

House of 1817: Ghoul series – Peter Limberg

The ghouls are back at the Buck Hill House of 1817 park.
last-resort-web-1-episode-1
February 20, 2017

Last Resort: Episode 1

Stan is back.
june-mammoth-web-2
February 17, 2017

Slackcountry: Riding from June Mountain to Mammoth Mountain

For years rumors have been circulating that a plan is in the works to connect June Mountain and Mammoth...
rad-chef-show-web-2-nicolas-muller
February 17, 2017

Rad Chef Show: Episode 2 – Nicolas Müller

In the second release of The Rad Chef Show, we tag along with Nicolas Müller at Riksgränsen for the...
smooth-grinder-web-2
February 16, 2017

Marc Swoboda: Smooth Grinder

Marc Swoboda is a man of many talents, and the Austrian snowboarder is now back in the spotlight, this...