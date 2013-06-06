STUCK – 2013
From Mitch Ayers on Vimeo:
With no budget, no street snowboarding experience, a dire lack of skill and a thirst for cheap drinks and easy women, we decided to head to Quebec for 2 weeks in an attempt to hit some street rails.
With the hope of Australian snowboarding resting on over-saturated, excessively slow-motioned park edits we came to the realization that people are pro for a reason. This unfortunately is all we have to offer to Australian Snowboarding in 2013.
Music
Intro – SALEM – ‘ Killer’
Beach House – ‘ Equal Mind ‘
Rick Ross – ‘ Box Chevy’
Sharon Van Etten – ‘Magic Chords ‘
Comments