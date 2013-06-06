STUCK – 2013

From Mitch Ayers on Vimeo:

With no budget, no street snowboarding experience, a dire lack of skill and a thirst for cheap drinks and easy women, we decided to head to Quebec for 2 weeks in an attempt to hit some street rails.

With the hope of Australian snowboarding resting on over-saturated, excessively slow-motioned park edits we came to the realization that people are pro for a reason. This unfortunately is all we have to offer to Australian Snowboarding in 2013.

Music

Intro – SALEM – ‘ Killer’

Beach House – ‘ Equal Mind ‘

Rick Ross – ‘ Box Chevy’

Sharon Van Etten – ‘Magic Chords ‘