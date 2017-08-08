Summer fun at Fonna with the Stinky Socks family

Owen Ringwall |

The Stinky Socks family knows how to go on a snowboard trip. Whether it is their annual jaunt to Trollhaugen for a week of rail riding, or up to a glacier over the summer, you can be sure wherever they are that they are going to take full advantage of the opportunity. Earlier this summer the European Stinky Socks family cruised up to Norway for ten days of riding at Fonna Glacier. It should comes as no surprise that with soft snow, summertime vibes, and an all-time crew the Stinky family got right to work. Featuring riding from Jessi Alfredo, Tobias Himmelstrup, and Joonas Eloranta. Edit by Domi.

Watch also: Stinky Socks at Trollhaugen

Comments

Up Next

lobster-team-week-featured
September 29, 2017

Lobster Cream Week: 7 Days in Iceland with the Helgasons

The Helgasons and Lobster Team spend a week in Iceland in the most visually pleasing of ways.
Sierra_Scraps_Ozzy-web
September 28, 2017

Rome Presents: Sierra Scraps – July DIY

The ROME team found the ingredients for a perfect Golden State sunny snowboard season.
nate-haust-carinithis-2017-web
September 27, 2017

Nate Haust’s Carinthia Parks Part 2017

If there is one thing that the east coast is known for, it's churning out determined riders.
Camp-Backflip-Web
September 26, 2017

Camp Backflip Proves Whistler Glacier Is as Strong as Ever

The Camp Backflip crew is out to prove that summer snowboarding is still alive and well.
electric-2018-season-opener-web-1
September 26, 2017

Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Electric Goggles 2018 mash-up edit is complete with everything from shotgunning beers, to handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and...