Summer fun at Fonna with the Stinky Socks family

The Stinky Socks family knows how to go on a snowboard trip. Whether it is their annual jaunt to Trollhaugen for a week of rail riding, or up to a glacier over the summer, you can be sure wherever they are that they are going to take full advantage of the opportunity. Earlier this summer the European Stinky Socks family cruised up to Norway for ten days of riding at Fonna Glacier. It should comes as no surprise that with soft snow, summertime vibes, and an all-time crew the Stinky family got right to work. Featuring riding from Jessi Alfredo, Tobias Himmelstrup, and Joonas Eloranta. Edit by Domi.

