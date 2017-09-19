Vans Presents: Landline – Trailer #1

The latest teaser comes from Vans. The brand’s first-ever full-length snowboard movie, “Landline”, will encompass viewers with its 16 mm filming and the talents and personalities of Vans riders, Jake Kuzyk, Sam Taxwood, Cole Navin, Arthur Longo, Pat Moore, Darrell Mathes, Blake Paul, Hana Beaman, and Bryan Iguchi. “Landline” will document these riders’ journeys through Bulgaria, Russia, and Canada as they snowboard on iconic mountains and offer their unique points of view.

Director: Tanner Pendleton.

Watch also: Vans Snow Presents: The Great Passes Tour