Loading the player...

Vans Presents: Landline – Trailer #1

Kaitlyn Schlicht |

The latest teaser comes from Vans. The brand’s first-ever full-length snowboard movie, “Landline”, will encompass viewers with its 16 mm filming and the talents and personalities of Vans riders, Jake Kuzyk, Sam Taxwood, Cole Navin, Arthur Longo, Pat Moore, Darrell Mathes, Blake Paul, Hana Beaman, and Bryan Iguchi. “Landline” will document these riders’ journeys through Bulgaria, Russia, and Canada as they snowboard on iconic mountains and offer their unique points of view.

Director: Tanner Pendleton.

Watch also: Vans Snow Presents: The Great Passes Tour

Comments

Up Next

lobster-team-week-featured
September 29, 2017

Lobster Cream Week: 7 Days in Iceland with the Helgasons

The Helgasons and Lobster Team spend a week in Iceland in the most visually pleasing of ways.
Sierra_Scraps_Ozzy-web
September 28, 2017

Rome Presents: Sierra Scraps – July DIY

The ROME team found the ingredients for a perfect Golden State sunny snowboard season.
nate-haust-carinithis-2017-web
September 27, 2017

Nate Haust’s Carinthia Parks Part 2017

If there is one thing that the east coast is known for, it's churning out determined riders.
Camp-Backflip-Web
September 26, 2017

Camp Backflip Proves Whistler Glacier Is as Strong as Ever

The Camp Backflip crew is out to prove that summer snowboarding is still alive and well.
electric-2018-season-opener-web-1
September 26, 2017

Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Electric Goggles 2018 mash-up edit is complete with everything from shotgunning beers, to handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and...