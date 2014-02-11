The Olympic Issue with Terje Haakonsen, official video

Snowboard Magazine |

Legendary snowboarder Terje Haakonsen, who is famously anti-Olympics, talks about the Games and the effect they have had, and continue to have, on the soul of snowboarding. A personal, provocative interview that addresses the strained relationship between riding and the Olympics, and the reasons behind Terje’s choice to boycott all Winter Olympics, despite his long-held status as one of the greatest snowboarders to ever ride.

Read the full interview, here: The Olympic Issue: Terje Haakson interview

Featuring Terje Haakonsen in a wet plate portrait on the cover, Volume 10.4, The Olympic Issue, brings you up close and personal with everything Olympics. Inside you’ll find the controversial interview with Terje himself about the effect the Olympics has on snowboarding, along with a look at how far snowboarding has come since its Olympic inception and much more.

Cinematography: Lane Power and Kyle Schwartz

Additional footage provided by Burton

Edited by Shane Dowaliby

