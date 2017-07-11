Woodward Tahoe presents: Borealization – Ep 3

The winter that never ended.

At this point everyone is getting pretty tired of hearing about how much snow California got over the 2016/17 season. It was a lot. And while Squaw and Mammoth will continue to spin their lifts into next season, resorts like Boreal are finally shuttering the doors for a brief break from snow sliding.

That said, this past week Woodward at Tahoe at finished off their third session of summer camp at Boreal, and with it their third and final episode of Borealization for the year. With enough soft spring snow and sunny conditions to go around and guest pro riders abound it’s safe to say the getting was good. Tune in now for enough big airs, technical rail tricks, and party boarding to hold you over until the snow starts to fly again.

Featuring riding from Forest Bailey, Mike Liddle, Mike Gray, Scotty Vine, Jared McDaniel, Paul Heran, Naima Antolin, Keegan Hosefros, Dusty Henricksen, Chris Corning, Skyler Gallardo, Bryant Davis, Nial Romaniek, Tyler Lynch, Christian Connors, Mizzl, Stefi Luxton, Keenan Cawley, Eric Royce, Riley Nickerson and Dan Liehdal.

