Yusaku Horii’s Training DAYZE

This is the kind of snow that dreams are made of, and a pretty clean cut example of Japan’s infinite allure at that. Bottomless landings, one untouched pillow after the next, Yusaku Horii wouldn’t have been out of place had he been riding with a snorkel. Make sure you are ready to be overcome with a jealous itch for deep snow before you press play, this is grade-A Japanese powder boarding.

Film by Justin Hare

justanotherdayze.com

