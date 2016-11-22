Let’s start from the beginning, because your Jackson Hole roots have obviously played a big role in everything happening for you now. Do you feel like you were born into all of this?

Yeah, I’m from Jackson Hole, born and raised. I was born in 1992, and my dad had come to Jackson probably 20 years prior to that: he moved out to Wyoming to ski, like a lot of people, and he and my mom actually met through some ski racing thing, where they were both working on the race crew. It all started there. My dad eventually became one of the head guys on the ski patrol at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, (JHMR) and has really been longtime friends with Paul Rice, Travis’ dad. I started skiing when I was two and switched over to snowboarding when I was six, always looking up to Travis, and ever since then it’s just been up and up from there.

Was it hard to break it to your family when you were a kid that you wanted to snowboard instead of ski? Were they super hardcore skiers about it?

No, my dad actually really liked the idea of it! He had this old Sims Switchblade that was his first snowboard, and he would build me these little snow mountains out on the driveway and push me around on it, showing me how to drop in and all that. He never frowned on it at all. He’s back to skiing now, but has snowboarded on and off over the years, too. He really helped me get into it from the beginning, and was always driving me around to contests and stuff when I was younger. My mom has always been super supportive, too. I like to say she’s always been my biggest sponsor.

There’s a T.S. Eliot quote, “We shall not cease from exploration, and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time.” I’m curious, how has your perspective on Jackson Hole changed now that you’ve had opportunities to snowboard all around the world?

I keep it really close to my heart, always. It’s really cool to have grown up there, and getting out in the world only reinforces how special it is. The terrain around Jackson is just endless, and you don’t even have to leave to realize what you have there. We got into all kinds of places near home for this project over the last three years that I’d never been before and had no idea even existed, and it just made me realize you could spend your whole life riding in Jackson and only scratch the surface. There’s a lot more to be done out there.