What has been your experience with seeing that team and company evolve over the years?

Blue was lucky when CAPiTA started to have a good crew that wanted to be on the team. Like-minded individuals. It was perfect for the art direction and the way CAPiTA wanted to be. Blue also saw a lot of potential in some of us younger guys, and just set that up on the back burner as an am team. He just stuck with us. You could see the progression. Like [Dan] Brisse, boom. All of the sudden he’s huge. It’s still like that, just a slow progression of these ams that are super talented, are waiting and believe in the company. Then they have these older guys on the team to look up to and be mentors. CAPiTA’s not the biggest three-year contract you’re ever going to have, but you can have your entire career here, be happy, and everyone will always respect you for it.

Like TJ was to you when you were a kid, do you have that same role with anyone else on the team?

I have so much respect for the pro team, because everyone is so phenomenal on it, and it’s so big right now. I’m not as much of a team leader, because everyone on the team has matured and they’re all so good at what they do that it doesn’t really need that mentorship or leadership. I’m still so busy being… not really a full grown adult that I really don’t want to mentor anyone. I still want to be as good as everyone on the team, so I’m not as concerned with passing down my knowledge when I’m still trying to learn so much.