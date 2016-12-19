Provisions 012: Products we are stoked on this week

The holidays are just days away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to get that special someone (or yourself) the perfect gift. This week in Provisions we decided to showcase some of our favorite collaborations that have been released this year. With everything from boards to sneakers, were sure there is something in this list that will be right up your alley. And if there isn’t, well thats why we have the 2017 Product Collection, and Interactive Brand Guides, full of all of the best new gear and products available this season. Act fast, because many of these limited collaborations will be gone soon.

ThirtyTwo x Crab Grab

When it comes to collaborative projects, ThirtyTwo and Crab Grab have a long standing relationship. In fact, this year not only is the Crab Grab Lashed boot back in production, but the insiders at ThirtyTwo have pushed things one step further with the TM Two x Crab Grab boot as well. We’ve been told that the Crab Grab versions of both boots have a special kind of traction over their traditional counterparts, after all, no one knows traction like the guys who invented phone traction.

Union x Bryan Iguchi x Asymbol

This might just be our favorite of all the collaborations out there this season. Not only are Union bindings some of the best in the business, but this custom pair of bindings is decked out with Bryan Iguchi’s art from The Fourth Phase and is only being sold through Asymbol, Jackson, Wyoming’s premier art gallery. These special edition bindings are limited to 100 pairs so you better act quickly if you want to come up on a pair for yourself. Furthermore, if you happen to be in the Jackson area, make sure to check out Bryan’s first solo art exhibit at Asymbol this Wednesday, 12/21. Bindings are expected to start shipping tomorrow, 12/20, so don’t procrastinate, follow the link below to get your pair now.

Giro x Descendents

Music and board sports have always gone hand in hand, so it should come as no major surprise to see Giro and The Descendents collaboration come to fruition. “When you grow up immersed in California beach culture, like us here at Giro, it’s only a matter of time until you find yourself standing at the intersection where board sports and punk rock intersect,” said Eli Atkins, Creative Services Director at Giro. Fans of The Descendents will recognize the logo and branding done especially for this project and should act fast to grab their pair as the run is limited.

Nitro x Poler Quiver series

The Nitro x Poler, Quiver collaboration was developed with Bryan Fox and Austin Smith for days when the snow is waist deep and a regular board just won’t cut it. If you are going to start building out a full quiver, it is important to have a board specifically tailored to the riding you are planning to do, and who better to design riding specific shapes than the powder and derby masters over at Drink Water. Shown here is the 163 Nuat designed specifically for big mountain surfing, however the collection also includes a 149 Treehugger for tight turns in the woods, 154 Pow for all-mountain surfing, and a 183 Quiver Cannon, for days when you need the biggest board you can possibly get under your feet.

Salmon Arms x Zeachman

The guys at Salmon Arms know how to have a good time in the outdoors, and they like to do it in style; so it came as no real surprise to see the Zeachman x Salmon Arms collaboration come to life. The Zeachman over-mitt was designed to face the elements of the PNW, so you can be sure this glove will keep your hands warm and dry no matter how heavy or wet the snow is. Tighten up the over-mitt draw strings and be sure to keep all of that snow out of your hands and sleeves, because nothing puts a damper on riding pow like it sneaking under your layers and making you soaked to the bone.

CAPiTA x adidas

The new CAPiTA x adidas collaboration is another example of on of the more exciting releases to come out this season. While CAPiTA has been a staple brand among snowboarders for some time now, adidas has recently taken the industry by storm; loading their roster with some of the best riders in the game, and releasing a series of videos that are not to be taken lightly. This collaborative run of coach jackets and sneakers will go fast so make sure to act quickly if you want in on the release.

