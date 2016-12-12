Provisions 011: Products we are stoked on this week

Going snowboarding requires a vast medley of gear, but when it comes down to it, no piece of equipment is anywhere close to as important as your board itself. That’s why this week we decided to focus Provisions on a variety of great new decks this season. Below we have a hand-picked selection of different styles and price ranges for all types of snowboarders, however if you don’t see exactly what you are looking for in a new deck here, make sure to check out The 2017 Product Collection as well as our Interactive Brand Guides. Don’t forget to check back weekly for a new Provisions post and a quick look into some of our favorite products this season.

Bataleon Disaster

The Disaster from Bataleon should be on every rail rider’s radar when it comes to choosing a deck this season. Whether you plan to take your riding to the park or streets, the Disaster consistently delivers as one of the season’s best jib-specific boards. Its wide mid-section locks into your choice of metal and 3BT base uplift in the tips makes it nearly impossible to catch your edge. Tip to tail beech-wood stringers help pop proper ollies, while a softer flex makes it easy to twist and lock into an array of jib tricks.

Buy now: $399.95

Gilson FLY

Champagne is not for everyone, but that’s a good thing – untouched lines are a luxury that should be cherished with the right equipment. With a 3D base, the FLY pairs massive lift with a submerging swallow tail that allows you to surf the snow at speed. Gilson’s soft edge tech gives the FLY a surfier feel than other boards of similar design, and makes riding the FLY as close to actually flying as one can get on a snowboard.

Buy now: $829

The Honalee from The Interior Plain Project

The Honalee is built on the ideal that one “premium medium” board can be your vehicle in all scenarios. A true-twin shape adds a freestyle influence to this all-mountain charger, and the trimmed shape of the nose and tail reduce the swing weight for easy spinning. In tribute to traditional snowboard design, the 9mm camber gives the board extra pop and stability at high speeds. Whether you are taking it to the streets, lapping the jump line, or setting it back for deep snow in the backcountry, the Honalee is sure to perform.

Buy now: $449.99

Never Summer Proto Type Two

The Proto Type Two takes the existing Proto HD core for the perfect mid-flex, go anywhere, shred anything asymmetrical twin. This futuristic all-mountain twin boasts Ripsaw Rocker Camber for crazy edge hold, tremendous pop, and turning power. The Never Summer SuperLight Wood Core blends extremely light wood with durable hardwood for an unmatched strength to weight ratio. Ride anything with this tech-packed, freestyle-focused quiver killer.

Buy now: $569.99

Nightmare C.O.D.

The C.O.D. from Nightmare Snowboards is another great all-mountain freestyle deck coming out this season. While the board is still in the pre-order stages, for only $379 this deck crushes everything you can throw at it, at a fraction of the cost of similar options. The twin-shape and centered stance provide a traditional freestyle feel, which is given power from engineered carbon triangles that direct energy from bindings to contact points. The C.O.D. packs a punch and delivers a smooth ride with powerful turn initiation. Get your order in now on this limited run from Nightmare Snowboards.

Buy now: $379

PowderJet Snowboards

Photography: Shem Roose

PowderJet Snowboards was founded in the woods of Vermont by Jesse Loomis with the goal of making hand-crafted, eco-conscious, wooden powder decks to tear up the backcountry. At PowderJet, an individual’s unique riding preferences are the core focus, and while one can choose from a variety of pre-made shapes, or design their own to order, the real magic is found at one of the many Build-Your-Own classes. Over the course of the weekend, class attendees have the opportunity to design their own snowboard from start to finish, and leave at the end of the weekend with their own custom powder slayer.

Buy now: $795

