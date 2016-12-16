An afternoon at Bear with Forest Bailey

There is nothing like an afternoon spent taking mellow park laps with a good friend, and Bear is definitely up there as one of the best parks for cruising. Follow Forest Bailey and Riley Nickerson as they casually cruise around with Afterhours’ filmer, Ian Post for the afternoon. Both Forest and Riley have made a name for themselves by taking a unique approach to everyday features, and watching the two dissect Bears park and find creative lines is both satisfying and inspiring.

