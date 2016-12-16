Bryan Iguchi and Arbor Snowboards present, The Terrapin

Pow dominant shapes have become more and more popular in the last few years as the industry has shifted to focus on new shapes and board technologies. With this transition, the traditional behemoth boat of a surfboard has been slowly replaced with the nimble short board. By increasing the width of a board and focusing on shape and contour, board designers are able to retain float while decreasing overall board length – a direct nod to our friends in surfing.

The Terrapin from Arbor Snowboards is the most recent release along this line of thinking. The Terrapin was designed in collaboration with Bryan Iguchi and artist C.R. Stecyk III.

Watch also: The Journey of Snowboarding Legend, Bryan Iguchi

From Arbor Snowboards:

The 145cm Terrapin is for bottomless days when the spray makes it hard to breathe and harder to see. Designed with the help of Bryan Iguchi, the Terrapin was created for days when snowboarding feels more like surfing. This board isn’t a daily driver. It’s for days to remember. The 70’s surf inspired Terrapin is the board you need when you’re bored of having only one board.

arborcollective.com