Burton Presents, episode 3: Just Passing Through

Owen Ringwall |

In the third episode of Burton Presents, we continue to follow the team riders around the globe as they travel in search of adventure and snow. Episode three starts by meeting up with the crew where they left off in San Francisco. Mikkel Bang, Mikey Rencz, and Mark Sollors cruise the city before heading north for a late spring return to winter and some fun in the woods with Danny Davis, Ben Ferguson, Ethan Deiss, and Zack Hale. Episode three focuses on Mikey, Mikkel and Mark and includes footage from a mid winter trip to the Whistler backcountry. Check back soon for the next update from Burton Snowboards.

Watch Also: Burton Presents, episode 2: Street Meat

