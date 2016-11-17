Globetrotting with the Dakine Team

There is nothing quite like the feeling of fresh turns. No matter the mode of ascent, finding fresh lines and leaving the slope tracked is always most important for the Dakine team. Follow the back and side country riders as they heli in AK, splitboard through the alps, and charge the side country at Whitewater in search of face shots and bottomless natural terrain. Featuring riding from, Elias Elhardt, Victor Daviet, Jason Robinson, Annie Boulanger, Leanne Pelosi, and Hank Kennedy.

Watch Also: Experience Quebec with Louif Paradis and Mark Wilson