House of 1817: Ghoul series – Lucas Magoon

The House of 1817 crew have been doing big things with their new park over at Buck Hill this season. In the third release of the Ghoul Series, Lucas Magoon cruises over to Minnesota to lay down some early season boarding and teach a lesson in style. Lucas is one of the most passionate snowboarders out there and his unique approach to snowboarding is always progressive and inspiring.

