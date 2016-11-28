The Journey of Snowboarding Legend, Bryan Iguchi

Owen Ringwall |

Bryan Iguchi grew up in southern California as a surfer and skateboarder, and it wasn’t until later that he fell into snowboarding and fully committed his life to snow sliding. Bryan’s career skyrocketed as a slopestyle and halfpipe competitor while living in southern California, however he didn’t find his personal niche in snowboarding until he moved to Jackson, Wyoming. Bryan quickly became obsessed with big mountains and the ever challenging world of free-riding. Once in Jackson Bryan fell off the map and lost many of his sponsors, but in the process ultimately found himself and cemented his career as one of the most iconic snowboarders to date. Today, Bryan lives in Jackson Hole raising his family and continues to be an inspiration for snowboarders around the world.

