Justin Norman, 2016

Justin Norman is just one of many exceptionally strong, well-rounded riders to hail from Bend, Oregon and Mt. Bachelor. Bachelor’s varied terrain and limitless opportunities often land the resort titles like, “a giant skatepark” or, “a surfers paradise,” however both titles don’t quite capture Mt. Bachelor like, “Kingmaker”. Justin’s 2016 full part is only further evidence of Bachelor’s role as an exceptional breeding ground, and demonstrates strong riding in both the street and backcountry.

