Justin Norman, 2016

Owen Ringwall |

Justin Norman is just one of many exceptionally strong, well-rounded riders to hail from Bend, Oregon and Mt. Bachelor. Bachelor’s varied terrain and limitless opportunities often land the resort titles like, “a giant skatepark” or, “a surfers paradise,” however both titles don’t quite capture Mt. Bachelor like, “Kingmaker”. Justin’s 2016 full part is only further evidence of Bachelor’s role as an exceptional breeding ground, and demonstrates strong riding in both the street and backcountry.

Watch also: Mt. Bachelor powder with Justin Norman

Comments

Up Next

peter-limbrg-web-2-shapeshftr-ipp
December 28, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Peter Limberg full part

You won't find Peter Limberg ever snowboarding without a smile, and you certainly won't ever find him taking it...
house-1817-web-1-ghoul-series-lucas-magoon
December 27, 2016

House of 1817: Ghoul series – Lucas Magoon

The House of 1817 crew has been up to big things over at Buck Hill this season, Lucas Magoon...
gbp-web-1-soup-kitchen-1
December 27, 2016

GBP: Preseason Soup Kitchen

The GBP's Soup Kitchen is back for the season with a heavy preseason edit from the Gremlinz.
afton-alps-web-1-first-edit
December 27, 2016

Afton Alps presents, The Chapter Series: Episode 1

Winter in the Midwest is off to a big start, watch the first episode of, The Chapter Series from...
erik-overson-web-2-shapeshftr-ipp
December 26, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Jeffy Gabrick And Erik Overson full part

Following hot on the heals of Nate Lavik's full part from The Interior Plain Project's new film SHAPESHFTR, comes...