Peace Park 2016: Teaser 2

At Peace Park, style and creativity are the name of the game. From the mind of Danny Davis, Mountain Dew, and the Snow Park Technologies crew, comes the 5th annual Peace Park. Set deep in the Tetons of Wyoming at Grand Targhee Resort, 16 of the worlds best riders meet for five days of filming and riding. “Peace Park is a constant evolution built around snowboarding, music and friends, and designed to continue to instigate inspiration not only on the competitive side, but also with the sport overall,” says Danny. This year’s world premiere is set to launch nationally on TV this Sunday Novermber 27th at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ABC’s World of X. An extended video will be available through iTunes for purchase on Tuesday the 29th.

Watch Also: SuperSnake: Full action teaser

