Searching For: A short film about snowboarding

Owen Ringwall |

Searching For is a short film from Different Vision Productions (DVP) about snowboarding and our ever continuing search for fresh turns with friends. The short film stars Ethan Morgan, Simon Gruber, Marco Grigis and features riding from Halldòr Helgason, Antti Autti and Tom Klocker.

The crew spent a month living out of their RV and driving from Italy to Austria, and then from Switzerland to France, always on the hunt for the best powder conditions in the Alps. Luckily for them, weather and mother nature were on their side, and the month long trip brought numerous days of deep, untracked turns and lofty airs.

