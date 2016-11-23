The Shred Bots at Sunshine Village

Owen Ringwall |

A slow start to winter across North America had the Shred Bots itching for some slow sliding, so the Whistler crew jumped in the van for a 10 hour drive out to Banff, Alberta. Warm weather and a lack of fresh snow meant early season conditions at Sunshine Village, however that didn’t stop Darcy Sharpe, Mikey Ciccarelli, Charles Reid, Conor Plahicky and Liam Stevens from getting creative on hill.

Film/Edit: Russell Chai

Watch Also: Shred Bots: Up North’s, Down Under

