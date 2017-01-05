Shred Bots: Locomotion

We never get tired of a good park edit from down under. The Shred Bots’ Craig Mcmorris and Charles Reid recently shot down to Perisher Parks in Australia to get some last minute spring riding in while winter in the northern hemisphere was just starting up. We still have our minds set on powder, but always look forward to park laps on warm spring days with soft snow and clear skies.

Filmed/ Edited by: Russell Chai

