Streets of Saint Petersburg with adidas Snowboarding Russia

Owen Ringwall |

The Russian adidas team attacks the streets of Saint Petersburg, leaving our jaws on the floor and no spot intact in this short but heavy edit. Chock full of sketchy kink rails, insane transfers, massive drops, and cold grey skies, this video has everything you might expect to see in a Russian street part. Featured riders include, Artem Smolin, Mikhail Ilin, Anton Lavrenteev & Philipp Ananin.

Watch Also: Then, Again: Some of the biggest tricks from adidas Snowboarding in 2015

