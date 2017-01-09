Sur La Planche

Owen Ringwall |

Nestled in the rolling mountains of Vermont, surrounded by dairy farms and maple syrup sugaring operations, lies the small town of Warren, home to Sugarbush Resort. Sugarbush Parks has been making a name for itself over the last five years as one of New England’s premier parks, with a solid jump line and a vast offering of skate influenced rail and jib features. This past winter break, Sugarbush locals Kirk Teare and Keegan Hosefros were home for the holiday and met up with Jonathan Twombly, Nate Dugan and Mason Lemery for hot laps and good times on The Sunshine Double. Keep an eye out for these kids, and more from Sugarbush Parks.

Film and Edit by Jack Whitney – @jackwhitvt
Still Photography and Titles by Peter Cirilli – @petercirilliphotography

Watch also: Vermont park boardin’: Bush League — the 6th inning

