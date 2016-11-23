WildLife Lodge: Park Sammich

Owen Ringwall |

The WildLife Lodge shenanigans continue in episode two, “Park Sammich”. The El Nino’s had been hoping for a season of plentiful powder living in the Tahoe lodge, however storm systems not aligning certainly can’t stop Halldor Helgason, Brian Skorupski, Brendan Gerard and crew from getting after it. Follow the Von Zipper team through laps in the park and a fun track in the woods for some early season motivation.

Featuring riding from: Halldor Helgason, Aspen Weaver, Blake Axelson, Ryland West, Brian Skorupski, Josh Naasz, Maxwell Carl Scott, and Brendan Gerard.

Watch Also: WildLife Lodge: RoChamBlow

Comments

Up Next

686-pnw-web-1
December 21, 2016

A hunt for powder in the Northwest with 686

The guys at 686 know how to have a good time, follow the crew on their hunt for fresh...
shapeshftr-web-1-tyrel-murphy-ipp
December 20, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film...
Asmo-pow-surfing-web-2
December 19, 2016

Äsmosphere, a movie about Pow-surfing

Wolfgang Nyvelt and Stefan Gruber and Äsmo Pow-surfing bring you Äsmosphere, a film about the beauty and fun found...
dc-platinum-hits-web-2
December 19, 2016

DC Snow: Platinum Hits Vol. 2

DC Snow's Platinum Hits is back for Volume Two with a mashed-up mini movie featuring the DC Team's latest...
boudreaux-ipp-full-part-web-2-shapeshftr
December 19, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Matthew Bourdeaux full part

The Interior Plain Project has decided to release a part from their new film SHAPESHFTR, every two days starting...