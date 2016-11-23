WildLife Lodge: Park Sammich

The WildLife Lodge shenanigans continue in episode two, “Park Sammich”. The El Nino’s had been hoping for a season of plentiful powder living in the Tahoe lodge, however storm systems not aligning certainly can’t stop Halldor Helgason, Brian Skorupski, Brendan Gerard and crew from getting after it. Follow the Von Zipper team through laps in the park and a fun track in the woods for some early season motivation.

Featuring riding from: Halldor Helgason, Aspen Weaver, Blake Axelson, Ryland West, Brian Skorupski, Josh Naasz, Maxwell Carl Scott, and Brendan Gerard.

