686 launches a new line and a new site

686 has two exciting announcements to make: first, the brand is busting out a new line for the 2013/14 season, which is pretty easy to check out using their new ‘Kit Builder’ tool to figure out just which pants-jacket-beanie combo you’ll want to be repping once the snow falls; second, 686.com is new, improved, and as of now, live. Check it out and see what their new set of goods is all about!