Gear Roundup: 12 splitboards for hunting waist deep pow

By Taylor Boyd |

Over the past two years, splitboarding has gained momentum and has become a way for riders to easily reach untracked pow turns in the backcounty. Exploring remote locations has never been easier as Jeremy Jones has proven in his latest flick Further, the splitboard is a tool every powder hungry shredder should have in their quiver. So we present you with 12 splitboards that will get the job done every time.

Remember, always head into the backcountry with a partner and equiped with and trained in the latest safety equipment and avalanche safety techniques.

Burton Family Tree Spliff Split – $700

Burton Women’s Anti-Social Split – $700

Voile Artisan – $850

K2 Panoramic Split – $900

Never Summer Summit Split – $1,300

Unity Dominion Split – $825

Jones Hovercraft Split – $700

Jones Women’s Solutions Split – $700

Venture Zephyr Split – $895

Lib Tech TRice Pro Split – $970

GNU Billy Goat Split – $850

Prior Fissile Split – $1,000

