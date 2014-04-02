Community Cup kicks off at Keystone, CO this Saturday

The all girls Slopestyle and Big Air competition, Community Cup kicks off at Keystone, CO this Saturday, April 5, 2014. In attendance will be fifteen snowboard olympians who will compete for a $25,000 prize purse and bragging rights as winner of the largest women’s snowboard event in the world.

Full press release below:

March 27, 2014- Keystone, CO – Taking place at Keystone Resort April 5th will be

Community Cup 2014 (CC14), www.community-cup.com, presented by Volvo. CC14, a women’s snowboard and sustainability-focused zero-waste event, will be comprised of (30) professional snowboard athletes from around the globe, including fifteen 2014 Sochi Olympians competing in Slopestyle and Big Air for a prize purse of $25,000. A sustainable Community Village, celebrating through art and music and helping to bring more awareness to big dreams and small footprints, will also be a part of the event. Rounding out the afternoon will feature music by bands, Paperbird out of Denver, and Boulder’s own crooner Jeff Brinkman hosted on the Clean Water Tour stage. A fundraising organic lemonade stand –non-alcoholic and options to ‘spike’ are compliments of Breckenridge Distillery along with a beer tent offering responsibly brewed local beer with proceeds going to High Country Conservation for the 2014 Greenhouse at Colorado Mountain Project installation College facility in Breckenridge.

Chanelle Sladics, a former pro snowboarder herself, derived and created the event. “I just didn’t see any events out there that truly recognized and moved women’s snowboarding in the most progressive manner possible,” says Sladics. “The creation of the judging promises to showcase women’s talents far beyond what normal events demonstrate and athletes will be able to manifest their talent and execute their best tricks at this event!”

As the only event in the world recognized as a 5-Star women’s snowboarding event, Community Cup 2014 presented by Volvo, will feature pro snowboarders Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson, along with Great Britain’s bronze medalist Jenny Jones, and fellow Olympian contenders Kjersti Buass, Sarka Pancochova, Silje Norendal, Cheryl Maas, Christy Prior, Anna Gasser, to name a few. Athletes will be able to bring their semi-final scores into the finals and build off that score –with three additional runs for optimal progression. The event takes place at Keystone Resort in A51 Terrain Park starting on Saturday at 10am.

Gregor Hembrough, Vice-President of Volvo’s Western Region also states, “Volvo Cars of North America is proud to sponsor the Community Cup 2014, joining with its organizers who share our core values of sustainability and eco-friendly practices. Volvo continues its focus on environmental sustainability through our new Drive-E Engine family, by lowering emissions and providing both class leading Fuel Economy and Power for a superior driving experience, this event is truly a great fit for us.”

Community Cup 2014 will showcase professional athletes and Olympians competing in a friendly, progressive atmosphere. The whole event is executing a sustainable approach to food, water, reusables, festivities, recycling and utilizing recycling/organic materials in all Community Cup-specific banners and competitors’ bibs.

Sponsors of the Community Cup 2014 include Volvo, Keystone Resort, Go Pro, Kicker Audio, Clean Water Tour, Goal Zero, Kleen Kanteen, Transworld Snowboarding, GNU, Simply Straws, Breckenridge Distillery, Atayne, Monocera, Keystone Hospitality, Keystone Neighborhood Company, and Aosa Printing. Community Cup has aligned with the following non-profits: B Corporation, Colorado Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute, Protect our Winters, 1:1 Movement and High Country Conservation.