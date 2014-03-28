Shaun White retires from snowboarding

It looks to be an end of an era for Shaun White as, according to his Facebook account, he is “changing careers” from snowboarding to music. There hasn’t been any real gossip or news about this except for the image he, or his PR team, posted up on his Facebook account… which doesn’t exactly say he’s retiring.

So until an official press release from Camp White, we can only speculate as to what this means. But it’s big news nonetheless. I don’t see him fully removing himself from snowboarding or skateboarding, but taking the “mainstream pro athlete” approach and heading over to the broadcasters desk. If he’s anything like Charles Barkley on camera, he’s got a solid career ahead of him. That dude is mad entertaining!

A few things crossed my mind when I first heard the news:

1. He’s still pretty damn dominant, so that seems like an interesting decision, but he could just be worn out.

2. According to his post Olympic interview with NBC and Matt Lauer, there is a chance he will be back, at the ripe age of 31, to compete in the next Winter Olympics.

3. Did someone hack his Facebook account?

4. Who are all the haters going to hate on now? Could this be the end of the online hate era as well? I mean, you can only hide behind some ridiculous screen name screaming about things you don’t understand for so long…

All jokes aside, if this is true, and I’m not saying it is, we congratulate him on a career that will never be forgotten and will most likely hold records for some time to come. His domination from a grom to present day has been unbelievable to watch, and we wish, for the sake of that huge first hit backside air, that he isn’t retiring.

What do you think about Shaun White’s retirement, if, in fact, it is true? Sound off below!