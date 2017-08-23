Provisions 039: Products we are stoked on this week

Summer boarding has come to an end for the season, and while the first days of school are just around the corner, we still have a bit of warmth left in the air before winter takes ahold again. This week in Provisions we look at a variety of warmer-season products that we are currently extremely stoked on. With everything from waterproof hats, to artist collaboration skate decks and floating sunglasses, we have you covered until the snow starts to fly. Dive in below to check out this week’s Provisions.

See more Provisions

686 Men’s Mountain Waterproof snapback

We’ve all had that favorite hat that just wasn’t quite the same after you got caught in the rain that one time. Maybe the bill got a little soggy, or the fabric got stretched out, either way, you’ve been careful ever since about which hat gets donned when the weather looks wet. Well fear not, 686 has just released your new favorite cap. The 686 Mountain snapback features the brand’s infiDRY 10K waterproof and breathable fabric, making this hat the perfect companion for when the weather looks rough. When wet, water will bead right off the brim on contact, while the breathable fabric simultaneously keeps your head from sweating, oh and did we mention that this stylish piece looks good too? Win, win, win.

Buy now: $28

Vans UltraRange Rapidweld

We all love our classic Vans, but that doesn’t mean that a long day on your feet won’t be grounds for your dogs to bark. The brand new Vans UltraRange Rapidweld shoe was designed in part with pro surfer Pat Gudauskas, who saw a need for improved support, comfort, and design when traveling the world in search of the next wave. The new model is breathable, durable, walkable, skateable. Bottom line, the UltraRange is purely able. Get your pair now and never fear sore feet again.

Buy now: $80

Dragon The Jam H2O Float

Sunglasses are an essential summer accessory, and those who like to participate in a variety of water activities over the warmer months are all too familiar with the reality of losing a pair at the bottom of a lake or ocean. Thankfully, the team at Dragon has come up with a new design that allows your trusty shades to float and be easily recovered. Dragon’s H2O Float is being offered on a large selection of Dragon frames and lenses, so dive in and grab your pair now before you lose another favorite.

BUY NOW: $180

PASS~PORT Public Tiles skateboard

Take a bit of your local pub with you next time you head out skating. Australian based skateboard manufacturer, PASS~PORT, collaborated with Thomas Robinson for these limited edition skateboards featuring tiles from many of New South Wales, Australia’s most popular pubs. Included in the series are skateboards featuring tiles from The Cricketers Arms, The Shakespeare Hotel (seen here), The Wembley, GlenGarry Castle Hotel and The Hopetown Hotel. Act fast there are only limited numbers of each and stock is going quick.

Buy now: $55

Skullcandy Barricade XL bluetooth speaker

The new Barricade XL bluetooth speaker from Skullcandy is not to be ignored. Now bigger, louder, and better than ever, the Barricade XL features a 10-hour battery life and fully waterproof build. Take it for a hike, jump in the lake, or rock out with crystal clear HD sound in your living room. Wherever you are, the Barricade XL will deliver.

Buy now: $129.99

See also: Provisions 038: How to improve your travel experience with Mike Rav