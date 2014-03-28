Rad Resort: Jackson Hole

The Tram. A 100 person transporter to the best powder and natural terrain in the US. Photo: JHMR

Closing on April 6th, Jackson has had a record breaking snow season. With a blowout week of parties and powder in the forecast, check what local Mark Carter has to say about this snowboarding mecca:

Can you believe it? The season is almost over at Jackson Hole! And not for lack of snow mind you, but per their lease with the US Forest Service. In fact, Jackson is having one of their best years ever, second best on record to be exact and with another week left you still have time to get some of that legendary Teton Powder.

Jackson’s natural terrain sends Mark Carter off a natural pillow and right into another no doubt. Photo: Jeff Curley

If there ever were the raddest Rad Resort, Jackson would probably win. Between the incredible amount of snowfall, the 4,000 feet of mind twisting, leg burning terrain and the relentless nightlife, the vibe of Jackson Hole is the feeling every other resort goes for before ultimately coming up short. With that in mind, this weekend Jackson is hosting the very first Jackson Hole Rendezvous, a three day event riddled with powder and party. Shred and stay packages start at 129 bucks for a night and a two day lift ticket –music acts include Michael Faranti and Spearhead as well as Blues Traveler with parties crackin’ at the Village through saturday night.

We caught up with Wyoming Native Mark Carter to get the lowdown on a places he’s called home the past ten years. Here he calls out some of his favorite terrain, restaurants and places to run wild in and around the legendary Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

Best place to scare yourself: Anywhere off the tram!

Best secret stash: Finger Bang Woods

Best side-country hike: Four Pines

Best people to ride with: The locs – Bryan Iguchi, Willie McMillon, Cam Fitzpatrick, Blake Paul.

Best month to shred: February

Best hit run: Dicks Ditch

Best pow run: Rock Springs

Best urban myth/resort legend: The Guch / Johan lines

Best live music: The Mangy Moose

Best bar: The Cowboy

Best nightlife: The Rose

Best hotel: Four Seasons

Best hotel on a budget: Your bud’s couch.

Best hot tub/hot spring: Granite Hot Springs

Best breakfast: Nora’s

Best grocery store: Whole Grocer

Best food at the Village: Teton Thai

Best food in town: The Bistro

Best snowboard shop: The Boardroom

A short drive from the town of Jackson puts you in Teton Village, home of Jackson Hole. Photo: JHMR

VITALS

Website: jacksonhole.com

Twitter/Insta: jhski, @jacksonhole

Where: Teton Village, Wyoming. About 12 miles (about 15 min) from the town of Jackson.

Elevation: 6,311 – 10,450ft

Lifts: 9 lifts, 1 Gondola, and a 100 passenger arial tram.

Acreage: 2,500 + Open backcountry gate system accessing 3,000+ more!

Avg. snowfall: 459” / year the past 5 years in season.

Parks: 2, plus a Burton “Stash” park (the only in the Rockies).

Pipe: Yes, superpipe.

Lift Tickets: J Card

Season Pass: The Grand Pass

