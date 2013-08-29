Red Bull unveils the top 50 Red Bull Illume Image Quest images of 2013 [GALLERY]

As Jym Wilson, one of 50 Red Bull Illume judges, states, “There are talented photographers, and then there are gifted photographers.”

Never has this sentiment rang truer than when viewing the 2013 Red Bull Illume Image Quest’s top 50 images. These images are the product of fantastic vision and expert execution; the vision and artistic talent of these photographers is awe-inspiring, and the fact that 8 of the 50 chosen were taken by Snowboard photographers simply attests to the fact that this ‘sport’ is, at its core, an art.

Of the 250 epic photos initially battling for Top 50 glory, it was snowboard photog, Lorenz Holder, who walked away with the winning image. Holder framed rider Xaver Hoffman taking on a massive satellite dish in Raisting, Germany, and the result is insane. Holder’s shots also won in both the Playground and the Experimental categories.

Category Winners:

Close Up: Jeroen Nieuwhuis

New Creativity: Daniel Vojtěch

Energy: Romina Amato

Lifestyle by Leica: Morgan Maassen

Illumination: Scott Serfas

Spirit: Chris Burkard

Playground: Lorenz Holder

Experimental: Lorenz Holder

Sequence: Zakary Noyle

Wings: Samo Vidic