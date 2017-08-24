45th Parallel: Mt. Hood with Ben Ferguson and friends

Snowboard Magazine |

From the first week of June through the middle of August, Mt. Hood, is without question, the center of the snowboarding universe. Home to multiple camps and a continually growing public park, the Palmer Glacier is where you want to be if you’re looking to lace up your boots and take a few turns. Ben Ferguson knows this well and hasn’t missed a summer since he was 8. Tag along with Ben and Tyler Orton on their most recent visit to the glacier for another tease of what to expect from the duo’s upcoming and highly anticipated film, Hail Mary.

Featuring Ben Ferguson, Gabe Ferguson, Dru Brownrigg, Luke Winkelmann, Nate Carroll, Reid Smith, Max Warbington, and Max Tokunaga.

Watch also: Ben Ferguson’s Hail Mary – Official Trailer

Comments

Up Next

lobster-team-week-featured
September 29, 2017

Lobster Cream Week: 7 Days in Iceland with the Helgasons

The Helgasons and Lobster Team spend a week in Iceland in the most visually pleasing of ways.
Sierra_Scraps_Ozzy-web
September 28, 2017

Rome Presents: Sierra Scraps – July DIY

The ROME team found the ingredients for a perfect Golden State sunny snowboard season.
nate-haust-carinithis-2017-web
September 27, 2017

Nate Haust’s Carinthia Parks Part 2017

If there is one thing that the east coast is known for, it's churning out determined riders.
Camp-Backflip-Web
September 26, 2017

Camp Backflip Proves Whistler Glacier Is as Strong as Ever

The Camp Backflip crew is out to prove that summer snowboarding is still alive and well.
electric-2018-season-opener-web-1
September 26, 2017

Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Electric Goggles 2018 mash-up edit is complete with everything from shotgunning beers, to handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and...