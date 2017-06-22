Austin Smith, Bryan Fox and Griffin Siebert storm the Idaho backcountry for BOOM!

Boom! It’s the feeling you get from stomping a massive air, exploding out of the white room, or skimming the corduroy at light speed. It’s the sound you get from having the best day snowboarding with friends.

Last fall, Nitro Snowboards released their video, BOOM!, and reminded us that even with all of the craziness in this world that can pollute our greatest passions, when it all boils down, snowboarding is just plain old fashioned fun.

Tag along behind the scenes with Austin Smith, Bryan Fox, Griffin Siebert, and Knut Eliassen to McCall, Idaho for the powder trip of a lifetime in this extended cut from last season’s filming for, Boom!.

Video by: Karsten Boysen

See also: Provisions 032: Austin Smith’s essentials for firetruck living

Watch also: Nitro Snowboards presents BOOM! Official trailer