Bent Metal Bindings Welcomes Fredrik Perry to the Team

Bent Metal just announced their newest addition to the team, Fredrik Perry. Not only does Perry get jib-tastic on his shredstick, but he also brings his sense of silliness, polite personality, and creative concepts to the team, too. Most notably, Perry rode in Think Thank’s “Method of Prediction” and “Benchpress the Movie”, which he directed and co-edited. We can’t wait to see what’s next for Perry. High fives all around.

