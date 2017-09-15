Bent Metal Bindings Welcomes Fredrik Perry to the Team

Kaitlyn Schlicht |

Bent Metal just announced their newest addition to the team, Fredrik Perry. Not only does Perry get jib-tastic on his shredstick, but he also brings his sense of silliness, polite personality, and creative concepts to the team, too. Most notably, Perry rode in Think Thank’s “Method of Prediction” and “Benchpress the Movie”, which he directed and co-edited. We can’t wait to see what’s next for Perry. High fives all around.

Watch also: BMBW x HCSC 2017

Comments

Up Next

lobster-team-week-featured
September 29, 2017

Lobster Cream Week: 7 Days in Iceland with the Helgasons

The Helgasons and Lobster Team spend a week in Iceland in the most visually pleasing of ways.
Sierra_Scraps_Ozzy-web
September 28, 2017

Rome Presents: Sierra Scraps – July DIY

The ROME team found the ingredients for a perfect Golden State sunny snowboard season.
nate-haust-carinithis-2017-web
September 27, 2017

Nate Haust’s Carinthia Parks Part 2017

If there is one thing that the east coast is known for, it's churning out determined riders.
Camp-Backflip-Web
September 26, 2017

Camp Backflip Proves Whistler Glacier Is as Strong as Ever

The Camp Backflip crew is out to prove that summer snowboarding is still alive and well.
electric-2018-season-opener-web-1
September 26, 2017

Electric Presents: Electric Snow 2018

Electric Goggles 2018 mash-up edit is complete with everything from shotgunning beers, to handplants, miller flips, regular flips, and...