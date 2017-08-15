BMBW x HCSC 2017

This summer many of the Bent Metal Binding Works riders set up shop on the Palmer Glacier to enjoy the soft and sunny snow in the High Cascade Park. The following release is a candid collection of summer madness. With everything from the 2017 Bode Merrill Mini Pipe Invitational, to casual cruising with Forrest Bailey and mind boggling flips out of rails with Ryan Paul. This is one summer edit that definitely deserves your attention.

“What kind of burrito you thinking?” “Maybe Chicken.”

Featuring riding from Forest Bailey, Sean Genovese, Brandon Reis, Max Warbington, Phil Hansen, Ted Borland, Ryan Paul, Matteo Soltane, Jesse Burtner, Dave Marx and Alex Lopez.

