One summer day with Danny Davis

Owen Ringwall |

Summertime glacier boarding is awesome. You can get away with wearing sunglasses and long sleeves, the snow is soft and forgiving (even the halfpipe), and the overall energy from everyone that is hyped to be on snow can’t be beat. Danny Davis knows this, and as such always makes sure to swing out to the Palmer Glacier for some summer turns up at the High Cascade Snowboard Camp superpipe. Follow along with Danny and filmer Scott Barber, for a day of slashing, airing, and all around summertime enjoying. This summer has all but wrapped up on Mt. Hood, so make sure to book your session for next summer soon and get in on the glacial fun.

watch also: mi casa su casa: Ben Ferguson and friends’ private halfpipe session

