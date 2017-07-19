mi casa su casa: Ben Ferguson and friends’ private halfpipe session

It’s not often that we see a halfpipe edit that gets us this fired up to ride the ol’ stunt ditch. But then again it’s not every day that Ben Ferguson and friends are granted access to a soft and sunny, private superpipe.

This past May, Ben’s home resort, Mt. Bachelor, granted Ben, Tyler Orton, and friends the opportunity for a private superpipe session to film for Ben’s new video project, Hail Mary. With riding from Ben Ferguson, Gabe Ferguson, Alex Lopez, Chase Josey, Nik Baden, and Jared Elston, mi casa su casa, is chock full of not only massive airtime, but new-age creative pipe riding and comedic lifestyle antics. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for Hail Mary’s drop this fall, after only a two short teases for the film so far this summer, we are extremely confident Hail Mary will turn heads.

Watch also: Ben Ferguson’s Hail Mary – Official Trailer

More from Tyler Orton:

Ben Ferguson had the opportunity to have his own superpipe at his home resort, Mt. Bachelor. So what better decision to make then inviting your friends to come rip it with you? Throughout the month of May, Ben was logging hours on this thing everyday with friends cycling through over time. Here’s a little piece on what they were up too. More to come in the fall in our short film, “Hail Mary”.

Filming/ Edit by Tyler Orton.

Photos: Anne Jackson