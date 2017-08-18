Boardworld: Blizzard of Oz

While those of us in North America wait patiently for winter to return, and temperatures to slowly drop over the next few months, our friends down in Australia are fully getting after it. With around 60 inches and still counting, August in Australia is currently on track to be the snowiest month in recent history and the Boardworld crew has been making sure to take full advantage of it. It won’t be long now.

Featuring riding from Nate Johnstone, Devan Peeters, Scotty Twible, and Harley Trivic.

Filming and edit by Scotty Twible and Harley Trivic.

