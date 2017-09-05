Boardworld presents: B2J — Episode 2

In this windy episode of B2J, long-time buddies from the land down undah, Billy Hayman and Jesse Kennedy, continue their adventures. Due to an ankle injury, this time Jesse has to sit out while Billy finds some pow and throws down at Perisher’s Front Valley Terrain Park. With guest appearances by Ståle Sandbech, Andy James, Joel Cantle, and Rocco Rachiele, B2J — Episode 2 is not to be missed. Bonus points go to the Monstercat soundtrack.



