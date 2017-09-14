Boardworld presents: Up in the Valley 5

This may just be the most action-packed edit to come out of the land down under this summer. Not only because of the calculated and clean assault on both jumps and rails throughout the edit, but the 80’s action-movie styled theme song has us racing to jump in our Corvette and burn out before Arnold Schwarzenegger can finish us off. Summer may be winding down in the southern hemisphere, but at the rate things have been going we’re sure you can expect more heat from this bunch before lifts turn in the north.

Featuring riding from Mikey Ciccarelli, Jack MacDougall, Mateo Massiti, Sebbe De Buck, Ulrik Badertscher, Sam Neumann, Andy James, Joel Cantle, Josh Vagne, Mons Roisland, Ståle Sandbech, Markus Olimstad, Marcus Kleveland, Isak Ulstein, Philipp Kundratitz, Michael Schaerer, and Alois Lindmoser.

Edit by Olliepop Films.

Before all is said and done, 2017 will go down in the history books as one of the most memorable seasons on record in Australia. Three mega-storms dropped copious amounts of snow on our mountains, giving the Perisher Parks crew more than enough to build their latest version of one of the most notorious park laps on the planet. There has been no shortage of snow, and equally so, there has been no shortage of the world’s top shredders gracing Front Valley.