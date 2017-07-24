Loading the player...

Bode Merrill’s 2017 Merrill Mini Pipe Invitational

Owen Ringwall |

The mini pipe might very well be one of snowboarding’s funnest features. They aren’t anywhere close to as intimidating or scary as the standard 22 foot superpipe, yet they still allow one to boost plenty high out of the transition or get creative on the deck. Now in it’s 6th season, the MMPI has grown to be one of the largest events of the summer on Mt. Hood, and showcases a wide variety of professional riders, ranging from Olympians to urban rail riders and backcountry splitters. There is no better time to ride in the stunt ditch than when the snow is soft and the weather is warm, book your trip out to Mt. Hood for next summer now get in on the fun yourself.

Featuring riding from Danny Davis, Nils Mindnich, Chas Guldemond, Max Warbington, Louie Vito and more.

Filming by: Scott Barber


Watch also: Ben Ferguson’s Hail Mary – Official Trailer

RESULTS:

Men:
1. Max Warbington
2. Nils Mindnich
3. Danny Davis
4. Zeb Powell
5. Scott Blum and Louie Vito (tie)
6. Hans Mindnich and Colin Langlois
7. Jacob Krugmire
8. Chris Beresford and Bode Merrill
9. Finn Westbury and newly-turned pro Brandon Reis
10. Jake Pates

Women:
1. Desiree Melancon
2. Kelly Clark
3. Nirvana Ortanez

Best Flip: Zeb Powell (back five to disaster on the rainbow box)
Best Plant: Nate Carroll (teabag on the rainbow box)
Best Grab: Nils Mindnich (switch method)
Highest Air: Nils Mindnich
Worst Crash: Zeb Powell (savage scorp)

