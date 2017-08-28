Loading the player...

BOOM!: Behind the scenes in Finland with Nitro Snowboards

Owen Ringwall |

Raw, uncut, and honest. Often when watching snowboarding media it can be easy to forget the number of countless tries and effort that goes into each individual shot. Take a step behind the scenes with the Nitro Snowboards Team while they filmed for their film, BOOM! last season in Eero Ettala’s hometown of Helinski, Finland. Featuring riding from Eero Ettala Dominik Wagner, Nils Arvidsson, and Marc Swoboda, all captured during the limited hours of daylight during a Finnish winter.

Watch also: The BOOM: A Nitro Snowboards re-edit

