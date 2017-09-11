Loading the player...

BOOM!: The Raw Files of Late Night Finland with Nitro Snowboards

Kaitlyn Schlicht |

Sometimes raw footage is the best footage. There’s no music in the background making you feel some way you don’t actually feel, or distracting special effects. Just pure snowboarding; the generators, cursing, lights, background cheers, attempts, and of course the successes. The Raw Files of Late Night Finland, from Nitro Snowboards, gives it to you after dark, showing you what Eero Ettala, Dominik Wagner, Nils Arvidsson, Benny Urban, and Marc Swoboda were polishing off in the streets while filming for Nitro’s Snowboard video, “Boom”.

