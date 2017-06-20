Carlos Garcia Knight’s 2016 season edit

What do you get when you combine textbook style and execution, a little Billy Joel, and the pristine park at Cardrona, New Zealand? Carlos Garcia Knight’s banger of a season edit. From rails to jumps and tranny, Carlos executes everything with a calculated precision matched by few. Pair it all with a thoughtfully produced edit by Cam Henderson, and we have the recipe for one of the strongest resort focused edits we have seen in some time.

