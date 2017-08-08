Clemens Millauer’s 2017 summer mixtape

Austrian ripper Clemens Millauer made his way back to Austria this summer to film this grade-A mixtape at Hintertux and Superpark Dachstein. Clemens was able to pack his latest release full of skating, top tier glacial riding, and just a taste of comedic relief of the elderly persuasion. Featuring cameos from Ethan Morgan, Marko Grilc, and Patrick Cinca, this summertime mixtape is not to be missed.

