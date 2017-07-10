Summertime cruising with Stale Sandbech and Alek Ostreng

With the Olympic season looming on the horizon, and crazy airbag progression sessions taking off around the globe, Stale Sandbech and Alek Ostreng understand that some days on hill are just meant for having fun. In their latest release, Alek and Stale cruise up to Norway’s summer snowboarding oasis, Juvass, to get dial in a few laps in with friends. Butter around, laugh a lot, and catch air over every little bump imaginable. Take a moment and enjoy a small taste from the mellower side of professional snowboarding.

