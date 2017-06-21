Connections teaser: Snowboarding in Kyrgyzstan with Rafael Pease

There is no denying the natural forces that draw us to the outdoors. The freedom that comes from clean crisp air, powerful mountains, and deep snow is a unique and stirring force that feeds our desire for adventure. Rafael Pease is exploring that connection with his new three-year project, Connections. With the effects of climate change impacting the environment more each year, Rafael set out to capture and explore his connection to the outdoors through the culture and heritage of the indigenous people that have always called the mountains home. The documentary style snowboard flick will explore a variety of mountain cultures and the commonality that runs throughout them and feeds our shared connection to the great outdoors.

Watch also: Free: Nick Russell’s escape to solace