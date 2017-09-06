An even closer look behind the scenes of Ísland Born with Eiki Helgason

On his second stab at a behind-the-scenes interview with Eiki Helgason, Stan brings Eiki out to the glacier lagoon and cuts right to the heart of the Icelandic professional snowboarder’s herritage. What is it that makes Eiki so smart and savvy? Why were the Icelandic Vikings the bad guys in Mighty Ducks 2? Is Iceland even cold? Get right down to the truth of the matter in this all but absolutely ridiculous interview from everyone’s favorite “snowboard journalist.”

