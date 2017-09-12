GNU Presents: Cool Hair featuring Forest Bailey

Leave it up to GNU’s Forest Bailey, Max and Gus Warbington, Alex Lopez, Jacob Krugmire, Blake Paul, and Temple Cummins to throw it down anywhere, anytime — night seshes at their hand built park or snowy days at and around the resort. This camera-follow footage, cut by Mmmmedia, has no shortage of double grabs, one footers, and of course “Cool Hair”.

Film/edit by Sean Lucey.

